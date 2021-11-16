How to make getting the vaccine for younger kids educational, fun

EMPORIA (KSNT) – You might be ready for your younger children to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but getting them excited about rolling up their sleeve isn’t always easy.

In Lyon County, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Jennifer Millbern has some advice for parents.

“I think its really important to talk it up to the kids,” Millbern said. “Let them know they are really helping protect them, their families and their communities from this disease.”

She also suggests rewarding your kid with a treat or toy. The vaccine clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds in Emporia’s Riverside Elementary School Tuesday night offered prizes, candy and balloon animals for the kids after they got the shot. While getting vaccines might not be the most fun thing in the world, health experts said it’s important.

“We do see quite a bit of school age kids coming down with the virus, taking it home and spreading it to siblings or family members,” Justin Ogleby said, the marketing manager of Flint Hills Community Health Center. “Some of those family members might be more vulnerable than those children are.”

That’s especially important with family gatherings right around the corner. Getting the shot also lessens their chance of missing school. If they’re in quarantine, they’re not learning.

“It would be one step closer to ending the pandemic for us,” Millbern said. “The more individuals that we can have with immunity, the closer we are to stopping the spread of the disease.”