How to sign up for shots in Shawnee & Riley County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While the state has moved into phase two of the coronavirus vaccine plan, you have to have an appointment to get a shot. The process varies from county to county, including who is eligible for the shot.

St. Francis Hospital will start giving shots to people over 65 beginning Friday. You can sign up at this link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=iOHxKpmJFUOZhFthgUTwurozQ_0r_ElFtVLgrw3mnuBUN08wNElSNkdaSk41OFZJQ0lMM0M4QzRDQS4u

The Shawnee County Health Department is only giving shots to first responders on Thursday Friday. If you want to sign up to be contacted when you are eligible for shots, sign up at this link: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6149227/Shawnee-County-Health-Department-COVID-19-Vaccine-Interest-Form

You can also call 785-251-5600.

Riley County started giving shots to people 65 and older on Thursday. You can sign up for an appointment at this link: Riley County Official Website (rileycountyks.gov)

You can also call 785-565-6560.