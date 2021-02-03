How to try Stormont Vail’s call-in waiting list for leftover vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail announced Wednesday their new system for using every last dose of each vaccine vial.

Beginning Feb. 4, people 65 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas, according to state health officials. Anyone who calls 785-270-0693 can add their name to the end-of-the-day waiting list for any of Stormont Vail Health’s leftover vaccines taken out of cold storage. The effort hopes to ensure no doses are wasted.

This does not mean a vaccine is guaranteed for every caller, however. The call line will open Monday through Friday at 8 a.m., according to the hospital. Stormont staff will place the first 40 eligible people to call in on the waiting list and will contact them by the end of the day if any vaccines are leftover for them.

The first eight to ten people who call will be asked to head to Stormont Vail Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic by 3 p.m., located at the Stormont Vail Events Center. If there are additional vaccines available, Stormont Vail Health said they will call the first person in line between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. If they don’t pick up, staff will call the next person in line.

Individuals will have to call each morning for a chance to get on the waiting list.