How to view your vaccine card information online through Stormont Vail Health

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Although Stormont Vail Health isn’t handing out the traditional vaccine cards that you may have seen others receive, you can still access the same information via “MyChart.”

MyChart is the Stormont Vail Health’s patient portal, the one stop shop for all your needs regarding appointments, medications, test results and immunization information.

Click here, to access MyChart via the internet.

Or you can download the MyChart app on your smartphone. If you download the app, you will want to search “Stormont Vail Health” in the search bar. Then you will be asked to login using your username and password that you have previously set up.

Once logged in, scroll down to the very bottom where it reads “Your COVID-19 Status.” You will want to click “Learn more.” There you will find your “vaccine card.”