Hutchinson Correctional Facility on coronavirus lockdown, officials say

HUTCHINSON Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Corrections has issued a lockdown Wednesday for its Hutchinson facility after staff and inmates tested positive for coronavirus.

This week, 84 inmates and 10 staff members tested positive, bringing the total to 99 inmates and 17 staff members who have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Officials said all of the cases have been asymptomatic so far.

KDOC has been consulting with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on how to handle the outbreak, according to a news release.

It has now implemented these changes:

All residents in the Central Unit will remain locked in their cells.

Necessary movement will be done in cohort groups.

Essential resident workers in laundry and food service will continue to operate on a limited schedule.

Some residents may be relocated to Lansing Correctional Facility’s COVID-19 Medical Unit.

As of now, Kansas has reported 31,774 positive cases of coronavirus with 393 deaths and 19,994 reported recoveries. For a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus in Kansas, click here.