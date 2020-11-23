TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – All Hy-Vee locations are bringing back reserved hours for high-risk shoppers as cases of the coronavirus continue to soar across the Midwest.
The reserved in-store shopping will take place from 7-8 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to the company. The altered schedule starts today, Nov. 23.
The Iowa-based company announced the change on Twitter.
Hy-Vee last altered its hours in response to the pandemic in March.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, Kansas City added 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the weekly average to 1,282 new cases.
In Shawnee County cases are “uncontrolled” for the third straight week.
Other states around the Midwest have experienced similar case increases.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hy-Vee brings back reserved hours for high-risk shoppers
- Walmart Black Friday: See the deals that start this week
- Second stimulus checks: Biden, Democrats push GOP for more virus relief
- Holiday traditions underway in DC today: White House Christmas Tree, presidential turkeys
- Missouri health official steps down after her family threatened over coronavirus measures