Hy-Vee brings back reserved hours for high-risk shoppers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – All Hy-Vee locations are bringing back reserved hours for high-risk shoppers as cases of the coronavirus continue to soar across the Midwest.

The reserved in-store shopping will take place from 7-8 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to the company. The altered schedule starts today, Nov. 23.

The Iowa-based company announced the change on Twitter.

Hy-Vee last altered its hours in response to the pandemic in March.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, Kansas City added 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the weekly average to 1,282 new cases.

In Shawnee County cases are “uncontrolled” for the third straight week.

Other states around the Midwest have experienced similar case increases.

