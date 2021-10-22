Hy-Vee offering free booster shots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the approval of COVID-19 vaccine boosters getting the green light, a Topeka grocery store is helping make that process easier.

Starting today, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster vaccines are available at Hy-Vee. The store will be giving the booster shot for free to those who are eligible. That means people in long-term care facilities, those 65 and older, and people who are most at risk.

“Our motto here is to make lives easier, healthier, and happier,” Store Director Jordan Eslick said. “This really aligns with that. In benefiting the country’s health while also making people happy that they can go out and see their friends and family members again.”

The grocery store also has flu shots available. To schedule an appointment head to this website.