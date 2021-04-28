Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 vaccines without appointments

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee will now offer free COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment at all its pharmacy locations, the grocery store chain announced Wednesday.

This includes the Topeka, Manhattan and Lawrence locations. All you need to do is just walk in and get your shot.

If you’d prefer to make an appointment, you can still do that as well. Just click this link, then select “Find Appointments.” From there, you’ll be able to complete the digital vaccine informed consent form and choose your appointment time.