Second inmate dies from COVID-19 at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Corrections officials said an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The resident was a male over 60-years-old with underlying medical conditions after testing positive for the virus on April 25. The man was taken to KU Medical Center on April 24. The official manner for cause of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

The individual was serving a life sentence for charges including two counts of robbery, five counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of kidnapping, 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of drug possession. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 1999. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the KDOC will not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.

Another inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility died from COVID-19 on Sunday. This inmate was a male over the age of 50 with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for the virus on April 19. He was transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center on April 20.

The individual was serving 25 years to life in prison for first degree murder and had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 2009.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.