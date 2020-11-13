Jackson County opts into state’s mask order, limits mass gatherings in new health order

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Health Department issued a new health order Friday, opting into Governor Kelly’s mask order and lowering the mass gathering limit.

The health department said the county currently has around 100 active coronavirus cases and said cases are “drastically increasing and community spread is as well.”

JCHD issued a health order Friday that goes into effect immediately. The main points of the order include:

Governor Kelly’s mask mandate immediately goes into effect.

Mass gatherings are limited to 25 people or less.

Restaurants and bars must seat parties six feet apart.

The order will be revisited on Nov. 23, according to the health department.

You can read the full details below.