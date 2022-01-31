WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of positive coronavirus cases reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has dropped. Since Friday, the KDHE said 7,846 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. That is the lowest increase in more than a month.

January marked some of the biggest increases in coronavirus cases in the state. The month started with 14,855 more cases. At the time, that was the biggest jump in cases in Kansas. From there, the cases kept a pretty steady climb until a spike on Jan. 19 — 39,326 people tested positive over five days.

It is impossible to know how much at-home test kits are influencing or will influence Kansas coronavirus numbers from now on. The state does not have a way to track positive results from at-home test kits, so those numbers are not included in the KDHE data.

The KDHE tests about two percent of the positive cases for COVID-19 variants. On Monday, it said 84 of the recent positive cases are the omicron variant, and only one is the delta variant.

Since Friday, another 14 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. Of those, one victim was in the 18-24-year-old age group, and three were in the 25-34 age group.

The KDHE said 54 more Kansans were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend. The state does not track recoveries.

Since the Friday update, health officials have administered more than 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines:

3,224 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

3,643 got their second dose

5,400 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.35% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 56.24% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.