JCPD treats cars with anti-coronavirus tech from local car dealer

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Car detailing just isn’t enough anymore because in 2020, cleanliness means disinfecting and protecting. A local car dealership has a new technology that aims to protect you and your family for up to seven years.

It’s called the PermaSafe Protective Coatings. It’s a two step process: clean and shield. But before they do this, they do a deep clean of your car. This includes vacuuming, steam cleaning and wiping down every inch of your ride.

When Willie Thornberg, the executive manager at Jim Clark, heard about the new cleaning method he had to try it. He showed us how it works.

“You spray it with a disinfectant and that kills all the active bacteria, germs, it eliminates odors, just kills everything in the car,” Thornberg said. Then you let that dry and afterwards you go back in and repeat the process with step two, which is an anti-microbial coating.”

That’s the magic that keeps coronavirus from living in your car anywhere from 3 to 7 years.

“To make sure that that surface is clean and there’s no mold fungus bacteria or anything living on it we actually have a test kit that we can swab like CSI investigators,” Thornberg said.

The Junction City Police Department received $55,000 from the Department of Justice as a result of the pandemic, which will help pay for the car treatment.

“Touching the steering wheel is a great transfer of the bacteria or viruses so once they touch if they have it on their hands or on the steering it immediately kills it,” Chief John Lamb said. “So we’re excited about how this is going to add another layer of protection.”