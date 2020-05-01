Jefferson County details reopening plans

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Health Department announced Friday it would be following the restrictions issued by Gov. Laura Kelly with these additional measures to any business that serves prepared food or drinks:

Cease self-service of unpackaged food or beverages, such as hot bars, salad bars, buffets, or beverage stations.

Maintain adequate social distancing of 6 feet between tables and dining groups.

These additional restrictions will be put in place starting Monday, May 4, and continue until rescinded, expanded, or modified by a separate order of the local health officer, or Monday, May 18 at 12:00 a.m.

The health department said people at high risk of severe illness from coronavirus are urged to stay at home unless medical care is needed.

As of Friday, Jefferson County reported nine positive cases of coronavirus and seven recoveries in the county.

