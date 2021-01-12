Jefferson County extends mask mandate to February

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County mask mandate is extended to Feb. 1, the health department announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners voted to continue the mandate because of a continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

The mask mandate was put in effect Nov. 11, 2020, and will be re-evaluated when it’s set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31.

The health department said as of Monday, the county has had 1,345 positive COVID-19 cases, including 22 deaths.