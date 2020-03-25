Jefferson County Health Department confirms first COVID-19 case in county

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Health Department announced its first positive COVID-19 case in the county on Wednesday.

No details were provided on the patient but JCHD said the person is in isolation and is following the recommendations of health officials.

The health department said it’s working on identifying people who’ve been in contact with the patient.

If you have symptoms associated with a respiratory illness, the health department encourages you to stay home and call your medical provider.

This is a developing story.