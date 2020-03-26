Jefferson County issues a stay-at-home order

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Jefferson County emergency management officials are issuing a stay-at-home order starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 28.

This order will last until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Jefferson County Emergency Management officials said this is to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The county’s health officer, Crystal VanHoutan, R.N., B.S.N. issued the order which closes certain additional businesses, pursuant to the previous order which limited mass gatherings to a total of ten people and does not allow for dine-in seating at restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns or any other facility that serves food or beverages for onsite consumption.

The order from the local health officer also applies to all health and fitness centers, recreational centers, gymnasiums, dance and gymnastics classes, barbers, beauty salons, cosmetology operations, massage parlors, are hereby ordered closed to the public.

These locations are ordered to close to the public starting 12:01 a.m. on March 28.

People are urged to stay at home and leave their residence only for essential activities.

People at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are urged to stay in their residence except as necessary to seek medical care.

In all areas, establishments must follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal, state and local public health officials for social distancing and infection control measures. For any questions please contact Jefferson County Health Department at 785-403-0025.