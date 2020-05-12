Johnny’s Tavern opens indoor seating, ensures social distancing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Johnny’s Tavern in Topeka waited an extra week to allow indoor seating, to make sure they could enforce proper social distancing.

General manager Andrew Fyler said he is limiting the number of employees, since the restaurant can only have around 100 people inside at one time. As far as fully reopening, Fyler said he wants to get back to the way things were before, but he wants to do it the right way.



“Personally it’s one of those things that scares me a little bit,” said Fyler. “I want to get people back in this building, I want to make this happen. But at the same time, the more time we take, the better off we’ll be down the road so we don’t have to do this all over again in a few months and I’m totally fine with taking our time.”

Shawnee County health officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said he doesn’t know if Shawnee County is ready to move on to the next phase on Monday, May 18, which is the earliest date the county could go into the next phase.