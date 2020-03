JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – There are now ten positive cases of coronavirus in Johnson County, according to a release from the county government.

The two additional cases announced early Tuesday, March 17, brought the Kansas total up to 13. Ford County confirmed their first case of coronavirus later in the morning, bringing the Kansas total to 14.

Johnson County officials will hold a news conference regarding the developing coronavirus situation in at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17.