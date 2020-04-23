July 13 is earliest most activities will return to normal, according to Shawnee County guidelines

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team released its guidelines on re-opening the county once the statewide stay-at-home order expires. The earliest most activities will return to normal is July 13.

The response team said the tiered release is based on time frames, not a hard timeline. The timeline is based off decreasing coronavirus numbers and will be evaluated by the Shawnee County Health Department every 14 days.

By May 4, most businesses can resume their activities with some restrictions and exceptions, according to the release. Church services, funerals, weddings will be allowed, with restrictions on the crowd size. Small social gatherings will also be allowed.

Read the full guidelines below.