Junction City gym reacts after being forced to stay closed two more weeks

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – According to the governor’s orders, the earliest gyms can open is May 18th. It also depends on what local counties decide.

In Geary County, it was announced officials will follow the governor’s guidance with reopening.

That means at least two more weeks until places like Junction City Cross Fit can open. Husband and wife owners Vincent and Christina Spencer had to come up with a plan to get some income.

“It’s scary. It was definitely scary at first,” Vincent said.

They now have online sessions to keep members active, but it’s not solving the whole problem.

“We’ve been able to keep the majority of our members that we had prior to this happening,” Christina said. “But as a business, it’s hard when we are not getting any new members to come in.”

Even though she is concerned about her income and business, Christina said she would rather be safe and wait to reopen.

“As someone who has a compromised immune system as having asthma myself,” Christina said. “Thinking about all those other people who have issues, I want to make sure we are safe and doing things correctly.”

