Junction City-Highland Park football game canceled due to positive coronavirus case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools announced Thursday’s game between Highland Park High School and Junction City High School is canceled after someone within Highland Park’s football team tested positive for the coronavirus.

TPS said the person tested positive after an exposure from an outside employer.

KSNT News previously reported kickoff was moved up 30 minutes due to weather concerns.

TPS said players and coaching staff were moved to remote learning at this time as they wait for guidance from the Shawnee County Health Department.