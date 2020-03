JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Junction City announced Friday that it will be absorbing the transaction fees for utility bill payments made online and over the phone.

It will place a credit to the customer’s bill for the amount of the fee.

The move is an effort to make payments easier for people who may not want to leave their homes amid coronavirus concerns.

The City said the fees will be absorbed until March 31, 2020.