K-State announces positive coronavirus case on campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas State University student tested positive for coronavirus Saturday morning after returning from out of state, according to a K-State press release.

The student has been in quarantine since March 23, and notified Lafene Health Center at K-State of their symptoms as they progressed, said the release.

Both Lafene Health Center and the Riley County Health department have been in contact with the student, and said they are following all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the community.

RCHD said no community action needs to be taken at this time, and asked that people respect the privacy of the infected student.

As of April 4, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced 698 positive cases, 172 hospitalizations and 21 deaths from coronavirus.

