K-State cancels commencement ceremonies, continues online classes through rest of semester

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University announced Monday it’s canceled its in-person commencement ceremonies.

This is for the ceremonies scheduled for May 9, May 15 and May 16 on the Manhattan and Polytechnic campuses. The university said it’s reviewing alternate methods to celebrate the academic achievements of the students.

This comes after the CDC issued recommendations for large events and mass gatherings.

Additionally, K-State announced it will continue to teach all classes remotely through the end of the semester. Housing and Dining Services will close residence halls and dining centers starting Friday, March 20. The closing process will extend through a 10-day period.

