K-State is one of first Kansas universities to offer coronavirus testing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State is now one of the first universities in the state to offer coronavirus tests to students and faculty.

Students and professors can now be tested at Lafene Health Center on campus. The facility can test almost 300 people a day and can get the results in 24 hours. Medical director Kyle Goerl said this will help people on campus know if they are sick that much sooner.

“The point of this is to increase capacity testing at the university so we can do the best to protect our students faculty and staff so we can isolate them and do our best to make them better,” said Goerl.

Goerl said most insurances will cover the testing. If someone tests positive from out-of-state, it will count as a case in the county they are from.