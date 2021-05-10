K-State letting people go maskless on campus under certain conditions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Students, staff and visitors will not have to wear masks under certain conditions at K-State, university officials announced Monday.

Beginning May 17, the mask rules at Kansas State University will allow fully-vaccinated faculty, staff, students, contractors, vendors and visitors to come on campus without a mask, so long as they are outdoors. Anyone who goes inside a building on university property will have to wear a face-covering over their mouth and nose, according to the university.

“Fully vaccinated people may participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues such as live performances, parades or sports events.” Kansas State University

Everyone must still wear face coverings inside and outside until May 17, university officials said.