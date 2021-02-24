K-State looking forward to in-person fall semester

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State President Richard Myers is looking forward to students returning to in-person classes in the fall of 2021.

In a statement Myers said the school has a “more hopeful future.”

We have long anticipated the day when the K-State family could gather again in person. As the pandemic continues to improve, we are planning a fall semester that will be more normal than our 2020-2021 academic year. As with all things COVID-19 related, these plans depend on continued improvement in suppressing the spread of the virus. Kansas State President Richard Myers

Myers believes the school can move away from hybrid learning and have mostly in-person classes.

While the school may need to continue to wear masks and socially distance, guidelines will be relaxed.

“We will be releasing more details in the coming weeks as we make adjustments and plan for a new academic year. We wanted to reassure all K-Staters that we are looking ahead so that students, faculty and staff could begin to make plans for an in-person fall semester,” Myers said.