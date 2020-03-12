K-State moves all classes online due to coronavirus ‘until further notice’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University has temporarily suspended in-person classes Thursday morning, and is moving them online for the time being to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

All in-person classes will be canceled for the week of March 16, according to K-State President Richard Myers. Beginning March 23, all classes will be taught remotely until further notice. The university is working with faculty to move classes online or teach through “other alternative methods.” Myers advised students to stay at their permanent homes away from campus during this period.

“Right now, the K-State community is dispersed throughout the nation and globe during spring break,” Myers said. “When everyone returns, it could increase the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus. There are prudent steps we can take to mitigate this risk and protect our campuses and local communities.”

Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials said there have been no cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed on campus or in the Manhattan area. This is all strictly being done as a precaution to stop the spread of the virus.

K-State officials had already made an effort to limit the spread of the virus through bans on international travel, which included many study-abroad experiences.

This university’s decision comes as a growing number of schools across the U.S. are moving to online classes amid the growing COVID-19 outbreak, and after the NCAA said it would hold men’s and women’s basketball tournament games with only essential staff and limited numbers of family. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic Wednesday.