K-State offering prizes, encouraging students to get vaccinated

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University is encouraging students to get vaccinated and offering incentives for students who do.

K-State announced on their website that students can win prizes, including $1,000 cash, a Sony PlayStation 5 or a MacBook Air after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

“Beginning Friday, Aug. 13, K-State will hold weekly prize drawings for vaccinated students. Weekly prize drawings will continue every Friday through Oct. 8. Any current or incoming student who was vaccinated at Lafene Health Center at any time will automatically be entered for prizes. Students who were vaccinated elsewhere can voluntarily submit a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination cards or other written documentation through the myLAFENE+ patient portal.” Kansas State University

The incentives follow the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Board of Education voting 6-1 in a special meeting Wednesday to require masks as students and staff return to school.

Every week the school will draw six student names who will win prizes.

“The grand prize drawing will be Friday, Oct. 15. Every student who has been vaccinated at Lafene Health Center or submitted proof of vaccination will be entered for the grand prize, even if they have won a previous prize.“ Kansas State University

Earlier this week Riley County identified 18 new positive Coronavirus cases and eight additional recoveries since the last report on Aug. 9. Four individuals are currently in the intensive care unit at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.