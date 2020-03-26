K-State professor returning home after intensive care battle with coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A K-State professor has recovered enough to get out of intensive care to return to isolation while battling coronavirus.

Andrew Smith confirmed to KSNT News Thursday morning he is back at home in Pottawatomie County with his wife and two daughters, who are also in quarantine after a family trip to London in early March. When they came home, Smith started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and his family took him to the emergency room.

Smith posted a video on Facebook confirming that his condition is improving, as his intensive caretakers have moved him off of an oxygen mask.

“The pneumonia has started to recede, which is a nice victory of sorts,” Smith said. “We’re not really talking beating and winning and victory, really. We’re trying to get an even playing field and maybe mount a little bit of a lead, but starting to get the pneumonia under control is a big deal, for sure.”

Only he had severe enough symptoms to qualify for coronavirus testing, but his wife Jennifer and their two daughters Aubri and Abby went into home isolation immediately.

“We’re totally quarantined,” Abby Smith said. “If anyone does bring us food it’s left on our doorstep. We don’t talk to anybody.”

Smith expressed gratitude for everyone who is thinking of him and has reached out.

“There’s something about the power of positive feeling and positive thinking, and when people group together and think positively, amazing things can happen,” Smith said.

He asked everyone to do just one thing for him.

“Take a look around in your own personal community,” Smith said. “Find a way in your community to make that a better community. Be that change, be that person who brings together those in your community and starts to push everybody on the same path. This is an unprecedented epidemic of community importance.”