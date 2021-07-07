K-State says 72% of campus partially vaccinated

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Kansas State University estimates more than 72% of all students, faculty and staff have received at least one coronavirus vaccine.

The university said it’s participating in a nationwide vaccine challenge to have at least 70% of its campus vaccinated before the fall semester.

The university said there are 22,3000 students, faculty and staff on campus. More than 16,000 have had a shot.

On Tuesday, Bill Snyder, the university’s former football coach, sent a Tweet encouraging people to get vaccinated.

