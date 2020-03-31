K-State student recovers from coronavirus

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State freshman Kennedy Mounce was given the go-ahead on Sunday that she could leave her house.

Mounce spent two weeks stuck in her home after she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Mounce says she is glad to be in better health.

“I know that I am nothing short of blessed to have had the minor symptoms that I did and that my immune system fought back and it fought hard,” Mounce said.

She is now continuing her schooling online, at her parents’ home.

As soon as her family found out Mounce had coronavirus, they started taking precautions.

“We jumped in and isolated her from her very first symptom, and I think this story could have been very different had we not done that,” said Kennedy’s mom, Kelli Mounce.

The state’s health department said to follow Mounce’s example and stay at home if you are feeling sick at all.