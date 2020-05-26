Kansans at Lake of Ozarks: Quarantine for 14 days, state asks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas health officials want anyone who visited the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend to quarantine, after video surfaced of party-goers crowded together at the Missouri vacation spot.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman didn’t mince words about the potential for coronavirus spread at the Lake of the Ozarks, with footage showing dozens of people crowded together in a pool with no social distancing or masks.

“The reckless behavior displayed during this weekend risks setting our community back substantially for the progress we’ve already made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Norman said. “If you traveled to Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, we urge you to act responsibly and self-quarantine to protect your neighbors, coworkers and family.”

The Lake of the Ozarks is not on the state’s mandated travel list for coronavirus quarantine, but the KDHE asks anyone who went there over the holiday weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Kansas.