TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The state on Friday announced a 6-year-old died from coronavirus back in November.

“The death certificate was finalized this week, connecting the death to COVID-19,” said Kristi Zears, Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokeswoman.

Zears said the agency could not provide specifics about the death, but confirmed it was the youngest death in Kansas connected to the pandemic.