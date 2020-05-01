Kansas changes travel-related quarantine recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF)– The state of Kansas has changed travel-related quarantine recommendations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment now says people who have traveled to California, Florida and Washington state do not have to quarantine when they return to Kansas.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island travelers have been added to the list.

The following travelers should quarantine for 14 days when they return to Kansas:

Massachusetts and Rhode Island after April 30, Connecticut on or after April 6, Louisiana or anywhere in Colorado on or after March 27, Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23, New York on or after March 15, Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado March 8 or after, Cruise shops or river cruises on or after March 15, International travel on or after March 15.

The quarantine recommendations do not apply to critical infrastructure sectors such as health and law enforcement employees.

You can find more information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment here.