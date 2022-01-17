Kansas children, elderly hit hard by COVID

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 218 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Jan. 12, 2022.

KDHE reported in the last week there are 218 clusters, responsible for 3,122 cases, 50 hospitalizations and 37 deaths.

A coronavirus cluster is when there is a concentration of infections in the same area at the same time.

Long term care facilities are still taking the brunt of the pandemic with 121 clusters in the past 14 days, accounting for 1,453 cases across the state. Thirty-nine of those cases required hospitalizations and accounted for 36 deaths.

Nationally, nursing homes reported a near-record of about 32,000 COVID-19 cases among residents in the week ending Jan. 9.

Despite the rising numbers, the situation is not as bad as it was in December 2020, when nursing home deaths per week topped out at about 6,200. Experts credit the high vaccination rates now among nursing home residents: About 87% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Schools are seeing a dramatic rise in numbers as the wildly contagious variant spreads among young people. In the last 14 days in Kansas there have been 26 clusters accounting for 362 reported cases of coronavirus coming from schools.

To see active clusters in the state of Kansas click here.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 46,801 reported cases of coronavirus in children ages 0 to 9 years old, and 67,135 cases in children 10 to 17 years old.

According to the Shawnee County Health Department, in the last 30 days Shawnee County has recorded 86 cases of the coronavirus in children 0 to 19 years old.

The Kansas Department of Health releases cluster data every Wednesday for the previous 14 days, below are recorded clusters for the last two weeks.

Schools

North Fairview Elementary School, Shawnee County, 7 cases

USD 321 Rossville, Shawnee County, 16 cases

Wabaunsee Junior High School, Wabaunsee County, 14 cases

Wamego Schools, Pottawatomie County, 32 cases

Corrections

Topeka Correctional Facility, Shawnee County, 30 cases

Shawnee County Jail, Shawnee County, 15 cases

Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, Shawnee County, 40 cases

Long Term Care Facility

Brewster Place, Shawnee County, 7 cases

Lexington Park Health and Rehab, Shawnee County, 14 cases

Midland Care, Shawnee County, 20 cases

Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab, Shawnee County, 14 cases

The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living, Shawnee County, Shawnee County, 8 cases

Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Shawnee County, 16 cases

Neuvant House Lawrence, Douglas County, 7 cases

Pioneer Ridge Health and Rehad, Douglas County, 8 County

Daycare

Mini Masters Learning Center, Shawnee County, 8 cases

Group Living

Kansas Neurological Institute, Shawnee County, 15 cases

Topeka Rescue Mission, Shawnee County, 15 cases

Private Business