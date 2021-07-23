Kansas City-area medical leaders may urge new mask mandate

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — As the delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way through the Kansas City area, the region’s medical leaders appear to be on the verge of calling for new mask mandates.

Chief Medical Officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said the region is seeing a big increase in patients and is “in trouble.”

Missouri is at the epicenter of the summer surge of the coronavirus, a surge driven by the fast-spreading delta variant and low vaccination rates in rural areas. The spread has made its way to the urban areas, too.