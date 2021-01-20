Kansas coach who survived lung transplant dies of virus

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas football coach who survived and even resumed coaching following a double-lung transplant three years ago has died of COVID-19 complications.
The Wichita Eagle reports that 50-year-old Aaron Flores, of Coffeyville, died last week following a battle with the virus.
Flores was the student affairs director at Coffeyville Community College.
He had also been the head football coach of the school’s Red Ravens football team until a progressive lung disease required him to undergo the lung transplant in 2018.
He and three other members of his immediate family were diagnosed with the virus in mid-December, and Flores was flown to the Omaha, Nebraska, hospital where he had received the transplant to be treated.
He died there Friday.