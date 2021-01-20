Kansas coach who survived lung transplant dies of virus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas football coach who survived and even resumed coaching following a double-lung transplant three years ago has died of COVID-19 complications.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 50-year-old Aaron Flores, of Coffeyville, died last week following a battle with the virus.

Flores was the student affairs director at Coffeyville Community College.

He had also been the head football coach of the school’s Red Ravens football team until a progressive lung disease required him to undergo the lung transplant in 2018.

He and three other members of his immediate family were diagnosed with the virus in mid-December, and Flores was flown to the Omaha, Nebraska, hospital where he had received the transplant to be treated.

He died there Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories