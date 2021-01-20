Kansas coach who survived lung transplant dies of virus

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas football coach who survived and even resumed coaching following a double-lung transplant three years ago has died of COVID-19 complications.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 50-year-old Aaron Flores, of Coffeyville, died last week following a battle with the virus.

Flores was the student affairs director at Coffeyville Community College.

He had also been the head football coach of the school’s Red Ravens football team until a progressive lung disease required him to undergo the lung transplant in 2018.

He and three other members of his immediate family were diagnosed with the virus in mid-December, and Flores was flown to the Omaha, Nebraska, hospital where he had received the transplant to be treated.

He died there Friday.