Kansas coronavirus cases hitting plateau, state’s lead doctor says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The second spike in Kansas coronavirus cases is starting to wane, according to the state’s top doctor.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman tweeted Sunday that new data shows a leveling-off in the state’s new case count. Norman said it’s still a little too soon to reopen schools, and that detail-oriented hygiene is key to flatten the curve further.

Sunday is the day of rest, but not for COVID-19. The good news? We appear to be leveling off in our new case count just a bit. Soon to try to open schools, now is the time to push hard to eradicate it. The devil is in the details: hand hygiene, gathering avoidance, masks. pic.twitter.com/tREOJseYpi — Lee Norman (@SecNorman) July 26, 2020

KSNT News is tracking the latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas daily. Data from the Reno County Health Department shows consistent case counts over the weekend, rather than the consecutive upward ticks seen in the week prior.

