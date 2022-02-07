WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas saw another drop in key coronavirus numbers over the weekend. Since the Friday update, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 4,027 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. That is the smallest increase since Dec. 20.

However, the KDHE does not know how many people test positive with at-home testing kits.

“Because the results are not required to be reported to public health, they are not included in case counts,” Matt Lara, KDHE communications director, said. “We encourage people that are positive on an at-home test to get a confirmatory test done which is either administered by or observed by a healthcare professional.”

The number of Kansas deaths connected to COVID-19 increased by nine since Friday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 7,725. Nine is the smallest increase in the death toll since Dec. 20. However, the KDHE said the seven-day rolling average number of deaths went from seven on Friday to eight on Monday.

Over the weekend, another 71 Kansans were hospitalized with COVID-19, compared with the 130 that the KDHE reported on Friday. But the KDHE had reports from 103 hospitals for Friday’s data, compared to only 43 for Monday’s update.

The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. The KDHE reports 46 new cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Monday’s data and no new cases of the delta variant.

More than 9,500 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 since the Friday report:

2,240 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

3,461 got a second dose

3,827 got the third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.59% have received at least one dose, while 56.56% have completed a vaccine series.