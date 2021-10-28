Kansas COVID deaths jump by 103, most since February, 54 clusters in schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans continue to show up for COVID-19 vaccinations while the state continues to see more COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.
Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas increased by 103, to 6,345. That is the biggest increase since mid-February. KSN has reached out to the KDHE to see if the deaths are recent or the result of a review of previous death certificates.
Of the new deaths, several are young people. One was between the ages of 10 and 17, one was between 18 and 24, and two were between the ages of 25 and 34.
Also, in the past two days, 105 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Unfortunately, the KDHE does not track recoveries.
The state says 2,437 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since the Monday update, while 4,337 tested negative. Of the recent cases, 51 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county-by-county data.
Once a week, the KDHE provides an update on active coronavirus clusters around the state. It says there are 185 current clusters in Kansas. That is 18 fewer than last week. In addition, the number of clusters in schools dropped from 60 last week to 54 this week.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.
COVID-19 exposure locations
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases within
last 14 days
|Bar or Restaurant
|La Casita Restaurant
|Salina
|6
|Group Living
|DCCCA
|Wichita
|6
|Health Care
|Salina Regional Health Center
Inpatient Rehab
|Salina
|6
|Long-term Care
Facility
|Advena Living on Woodlawn
|Wichita
|5
|Azria Health
|Great Bend
|6
|Cheney Golden Age Home
|Cheney
|9
|Good Samaritan Society Ellis
|Ellis
|6
|Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing Facility
|Cunningham
|18
|Homestead of Overland Park
|Overland park
|5
|Kenwood View
|Salina
|8
|Kidron Bethel
|North Newton
|10
|Lemke Memorial Hospital LTC Unit
and Assisted Living
|WaKeeney
|13
|Linn Community Nursing Home
|Linn
|6
|Parkside Homes
|Hillsboro
|10
|Riverview Estates
|Marquette
|14
|The Shepherd’s Center
|Cimarron
|8
|Private Business
|Starkey, Inc.
|Wichita
|5
|Religious Gathering
|Hillcrest Covenant Church
|Prairie Village
|11
|School
|Green Springs Elementary School
|Olathe
|5
|Kiowa County Schools
|Greensburg
|15
|Meade Elementary and Junior H.S.
|Meade
|5
|Salina Central H.S. Homecoming
|Salina
|5
|South Central Elementary School
|Protection
|11
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School
|Wichita
|12
|St. Joseph Catholic School
|Shawnee
|12
|Stafford USD 349
|Stafford
|9
|USD 377 Effingham
|Effingham
|12
|USD 397 Centre
|Lost Springs
|18
|Sports
|Washburn University Baseball
|Topeka
|13
The state says more than 23,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.
- 5,895 more Kansans got a first dose of vaccine
- 3,700 got their second dose
- And 13,532 got a third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.21% have received at least one dose, while 56.45% have completed the vaccine series.