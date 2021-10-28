Kansas COVID deaths jump by 103, most since February, 54 clusters in schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans continue to show up for COVID-19 vaccinations while the state continues to see more COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas increased by 103, to 6,345. That is the biggest increase since mid-February. KSN has reached out to the KDHE to see if the deaths are recent or the result of a review of previous death certificates.

Of the new deaths, several are young people. One was between the ages of 10 and 17, one was between 18 and 24, and two were between the ages of 25 and 34.

Also, in the past two days, 105 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Unfortunately, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says 2,437 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since the Monday update, while 4,337 tested negative. Of the recent cases, 51 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county-by-county data.

Once a week, the KDHE provides an update on active coronavirus clusters around the state. It says there are 185 current clusters in Kansas. That is 18 fewer than last week. In addition, the number of clusters in schools dropped from 60 last week to 54 this week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

Type Facility City Cases within

last 14 days Bar or Restaurant La Casita Restaurant Salina 6 Group Living DCCCA Wichita 6 Health Care Salina Regional Health Center

Inpatient Rehab Salina 6 Long-term Care

Facility Advena Living on Woodlawn Wichita 5 Azria Health Great Bend 6 Cheney Golden Age Home Cheney 9 Good Samaritan Society Ellis Ellis 6 Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing Facility Cunningham 18 Homestead of Overland Park Overland park 5 Kenwood View Salina 8 Kidron Bethel North Newton 10 Lemke Memorial Hospital LTC Unit

and Assisted Living WaKeeney 13 Linn Community Nursing Home Linn 6 Parkside Homes Hillsboro 10 Riverview Estates Marquette 14 The Shepherd’s Center Cimarron 8 Private Business Starkey, Inc. Wichita 5 Religious Gathering Hillcrest Covenant Church Prairie Village 11 School Green Springs Elementary School Olathe 5 Kiowa County Schools Greensburg 15 Meade Elementary and Junior H.S. Meade 5 Salina Central H.S. Homecoming Salina 5 South Central Elementary School Protection 11 St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School Wichita 12 St. Joseph Catholic School Shawnee 12 Stafford USD 349 Stafford 9 USD 377 Effingham Effingham 12 USD 397 Centre Lost Springs 18 Sports Washburn University Baseball Topeka 13 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The state says more than 23,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.

5,895 more Kansans got a first dose of vaccine

3,700 got their second dose

And 13,532 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.21% have received at least one dose, while 56.45% have completed the vaccine series.