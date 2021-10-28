Kansas COVID deaths jump by 103, most since February, 54 clusters in schools

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans continue to show up for COVID-19 vaccinations while the state continues to see more COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas increased by 103, to 6,345. That is the biggest increase since mid-February. KSN has reached out to the KDHE to see if the deaths are recent or the result of a review of previous death certificates.

Of the new deaths, several are young people. One was between the ages of 10 and 17, one was between 18 and 24, and two were between the ages of 25 and 34.

Also, in the past two days, 105 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Unfortunately, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says 2,437 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since the Monday update, while 4,337 tested negative. Of the recent cases, 51 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county-by-county data.

Once a week, the KDHE provides an update on active coronavirus clusters around the state. It says there are 185 current clusters in Kansas. That is 18 fewer than last week. In addition, the number of clusters in schools dropped from 60 last week to 54 this week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

TypeFacilityCityCases within
last 14 days
Bar or RestaurantLa Casita RestaurantSalina6
Group LivingDCCCAWichita6
Health CareSalina Regional Health Center
Inpatient Rehab		Salina6
Long-term Care
Facility		Advena Living on WoodlawnWichita5
Azria HealthGreat Bend6
Cheney Golden Age HomeCheney9
Good Samaritan Society EllisEllis6
Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing FacilityCunningham18
Homestead of Overland ParkOverland park5
Kenwood ViewSalina8
Kidron BethelNorth Newton10
Lemke Memorial Hospital LTC Unit
and Assisted Living		WaKeeney13
Linn Community Nursing HomeLinn6
Parkside HomesHillsboro10
Riverview EstatesMarquette14
The Shepherd’s CenterCimarron8
Private BusinessStarkey, Inc.Wichita5
Religious GatheringHillcrest Covenant ChurchPrairie Village11
SchoolGreen Springs Elementary SchoolOlathe5
Kiowa County SchoolsGreensburg15
Meade Elementary and Junior H.S.Meade5
Salina Central H.S. HomecomingSalina5
South Central Elementary SchoolProtection11
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton SchoolWichita12
St. Joseph Catholic SchoolShawnee12
Stafford USD 349Stafford9
USD 377 EffinghamEffingham12
USD 397 CentreLost Springs18
SportsWashburn University BaseballTopeka13
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The state says more than 23,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.

  • 5,895 more Kansans got a first dose of vaccine
  • 3,700 got their second dose
  • And 13,532 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.21% have received at least one dose, while 56.45% have completed the vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories