Kansas Democrats asking voters to practice social distancing, vote by mail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This year’s Kansas Democratic presidential primary may look quite different for voters this year thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s Democratic party has encouraged people to vote by mail, but to do that they need to register as soon as they can. Voters can begin voting by mail on March 30.

This recommendation comes after Governor Kelly announced a ban of public gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

Party leaders also recommended sealing the ballot envelope with water, instead of licking it.