Kansas Department of Health and Environment holds coronavirus update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment held an update Monday afternoon on coronavirus in the state.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 368 official cases of coronavirus in Kansas, including eight deaths, as of March 30, according to information compiled by the state health department. You can see a full county-by-county breakdown here.

Dr. Lee Norman said two of the recent deaths include a patient in their 70s who died in Crawford County, and a woman in early 40s who had underlying health problems.