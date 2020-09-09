Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases list of current clusters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its current list of active coronavirus clusters in the state Wednesday.

The state reported 177 active clusters. Of those clusters, 57 are long term care facilities, 29 are private businesses, and 26 are related to a college or university.

You can see the full breakdown of clusters in the state here. You’ll have to click on the “Cluster Summary” tab. KDHE will only release business names if there are 20 or more positive cases.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman is expected to give his weekly coronavirus update at 4 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch that live here.