Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases new coronavirus symptoms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released new information about the symptoms of coronavirus on Tuesday, expanding the requirements on who gets tested.

Previously one of the health department’s requirements was people had to be running a fever.

Now you only need two symptoms to be tested. A fever is no longer required.

The new symptoms KDHE is looking for include:

Chills

Headache

Sore throat

Muscle pains, such as body aches or general feeling of discomfort

Losing a sense of taste

Having a fever, cough or shortness of breath and chest pain are still on the list as well.

You only need two of the above symptoms to get approved to be tested.