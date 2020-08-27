Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates travel quarantine list

Passengers wearing face masks arrive on the first day of new rules that people arriving in Britain from overseas will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days to help stop the spread of coronavirus, at Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, June 8, 2020. The British government has said that anyone caught not complying with the quarantine will face a fine. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) updated their quarantine list Thursday to include Aruba. Countries which have held a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice have been removed from the list starting today, according to a KDHE press release.

“While we are removing certain countries from our travel restrictions in line with CDC guidance, we will continue to issue travel quarantines of locations or activities that pose the largest threats to Kansans,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “For countries and/or states, the criteria will continue to be those that have new case rates three times the Kansas rate.”

Individuals need to quarantine for 14 days if they:

Traveled to Aruba on or after August 27.

Attended/traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of 500 people or greater on or after August 11.

Traveled July 14 – August 27 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry to the United States, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

“If you are choosing to travel, in-state, out-of-state or internationally, please know that even though travel may be opening, there are inherent risks,” Dr. Norman said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”