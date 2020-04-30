Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its travel quarantine list on Thursday.

KDHE added Massachusetts and Rhode Island and removed California, Florida and Washington. This is effective for people returning Thursday, April 30 and moving forward.

The health department said people in Kansas need to quarantine for 14 days if they’ve traveled to:

Massachusetts and Rhode Island on or after April 30

Connecticut on or after April 6.

Louisiana or anywhere in Colorado on or after March 27.

Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.

New York on or after March 15.

Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado in the week of March 8 or after.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

KDHE said other people that need to continue quarantining include: