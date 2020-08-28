Kansas Department of Labor extends hours for call center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor announced Friday it has extended its call center hours for limited operations including evenings and Saturdays.

KDOL said the extended weekday hours will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday hours will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Extending our call center hours makes sense during this unprecedented pandemic,” said acting

Secretary Ryan Wright in a news release. “The Department of Labor is making itself available to answer questions when it is convenient for claimants. Simply put, we are here to serve Kansans and this move does exactly that.”

If you call between the hours of 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, you’ll have a limited menu of services to choose from, according to KDOL.

Those include:

General inquiries and frequently asked questions

Claim status updates

Technical issue assistance

Weekly claim filings

KDOL said for more complex cases and questions, you can still call the call center during standard business hours which are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.