TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas doctors discussed the effect of ‘Long Haul’ COVID and how one nationwide research study is seeking to better understand how to help people overcome it on Monday.

Medical professionals from the University of Kansas Health System met for the Morning Medical Update on Feb. 21 to talk about the latest COVID statistics in Kansas and Long Haul or simply Long COVID. This medical condition is represented by persistent and potentially serious symptoms weeks or months after their acute COVID-19 illness has passed. Symptoms include “brain fog”, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, cardiovascular problems, chronic cough and sleep problems.

Dr. Mario Castro, Vice Chair for Clinical and Translational Research at the KU Medical Center, spoke about the RECOVER study which involves enrolling patients who have had Long Haul COVID symptoms so as to better understand what is happening. According to Castro, they hope to have 17,600 people enrolled in RECOVER nationwide with at least 200 signing up through the University of Kansas for the recovery trial.

The study will include people who have had COVID-19 and recovered, those who have experienced Long COVID symptoms and some who never had COVID-19 at all to act as control samples. Everyone participating in the study will have a basic physical exam and bloodwork and complete a health questionnaire. Depending on infection status, patients may undergo more detailed testing such as chest CT, heart MRI, electromyography as well as testing of nerve function.

“If you have symptoms of shortness of breath, we’re gonna be doing pulmonary function tests or lung function tests, we’re gonna be doing a cat scan of the chest to take a look at the involvement in the lungs,” Castro said. “If you have brain fog, you’re gonna get another whole series of tests that will be related to what’s happening in terms of cognition, your ability to perform tests and then some patients will trigger a brain MRI for us to study the brain.”

All testing that takes place through RECOVER will be at no cost to participants according to Castro. He went on to say that the RECOVER study is important as 20-30% of people who had COVID-19 will experience Long COVID problems weeks and months after initially contracting the virus.

“Patients aren’t returning to work because they just can’t function,” Castro said. “It’s either physical, can’t function or sometimes mental can’t function as well. We need to understand more, what is exactly the cause of those symptoms, what’s driving that? And then, potentially, we could come up with treatments specific to those causes that are leading to the long-haul syndrome.”

Castro went on to say that he encourages people to get tested for COVID-19 as often as possible to establish whether they’ve really had COVID-19 or maybe another illness such as the Flu which is still being transmitted.

The Morning Medical Update brought on Stephanie Rawe, a woman who had COVID-19 and has since experienced Long COVID symptoms. After contracting COVID-19 and later having Long COVID, she lost her job and had to move back in with her family. She said she caught COVID-19 in July of 2020 and was still experiencing symptoms into September that year.

“I had the gamut of symptoms,” Rawe said. “Brain fog, had difficulty on the cognitive side either formulating sentences or spelling, completing thoughts. If I went to drive somewhere I would get disoriented very quickly, couldn’t quite remember where I was. I was having all sorts of deep anxiety. Not only just physical anxiety but also anxiety and questioning what was going on in my body. When you do have the flu, or you do have, say, another virus, you almost always return back to center and during this fall of 2020, it was if COVID was never-ending.”

She went on to say that the symptoms of COVID-19 periodically returned as if the virus had never left. She originally reached out to a therapist for help combating her anxiety and insomnia post-COVID-19 and came to find out that her infection had caused her obsessive compulsion disorder, which had been manageable before COVID-19, to become more prevalent.

Castro empathized with Rawe, saying that he realized how frustrating it was to continue to have to deal with the aftereffects of COVID-19.

“It’s patients like you that we need to participate in the recovery trial because we’re trying to find out what that root cause is,” Castro said.

Symptoms such as brain fog are related directly to the effect of the virus on the immune system according to Castro. This may be caused by things such as the immune system reacting to itself or the fact that COVID-19 attacks the lining of blood vessels. The RECOVERY study will help doctors across the nation better understand what is happening with patients like Rawe but Castro pointed out that much of what is known about COVID-19 is still new and doctors are still learning about the virus even as it continues to create variants.

“We’re driving the ship and learning as we go,” Castro said.

Castro highlighted that a recent study shows that if you have the vaccine, your chances of developing Long COVID symptoms are cut in half compared to the unvaccinated. If you had COVID and got vaccinated, it also helps reduce the chances of long COVID.

“So today, life is good but it’s definitely been a journey and I would definitely second the comment on the vaccines in that, every time I received my vaccine or booster, I felt better,” Rawe said. “It was important for me that as soon as the door was open to get the vaccine I wanted to be one of the first because I wanted that improvement in my symptoms.”

Castro said that he wants to understand Long COVID better through the RECOVER study so that they can rule out underlying health issues and find out what specifically is causing Long COVID among patients like Rawe. Those interested in taking part in RECOVER should email covid-research-team@kumc.edu or call 913-574-3932.