TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new COVID-19 variant known as Stealth Omicron, or BA-2, has some worried it will continue to prolong the pandemic. However, the Kansas doctors on the Medical News Network disagree.

In their Chief Medical Officer News and Community Conference Call on Wednesday, Feb. 9, the doctors briefly discussed how the Stealth variant of Omicron would affect plans to roll back mask mandates as the spring approaches. Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, the Infectious Diseases Physician at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, described the Stealth variant as a “brother” to Omicron, displaying only slight changes when compared to the original variant.

Dr. Schrimsher said that she had studied two countries, India and Denmark, and observed their reaction to the Stealth variant.

“It doesn’t seem to be that there was any worsening of cases as that variant came in and took over for Omicron or whatever was circulating at the time,” Schrimsher said. “I can’t say that I’m concerned, I think there’s quite a bit of cross-reactive immunity and the vaccines seem to work against it.”

Dr. Steve Stites, the Chief Medical Officer of the University of Kansas Health System, continued this line of thought by saying that the Stealth variant should be handled by vaccines or prior immunity and it won’t be much different from Omicron.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the University of Kansas Health System, said that vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death.

“We know that the major issue with Omicron is probably just the change in the spike that makes it kind of hide from those antibodies that you have a little bit better than some of the other variants,” Hawkinson said. “So really I think these changes in the spike with BA-2 is really similar to the changes with the original Omicron.”

Also weighing in on the conversation was Dr. Samer Antonios, Chief Clinical Officer with Ascension Via Christi Health, who said that a new variant is likely, going so far as to speculate that it would go by the name of the Pi variant as it is the next letter of the Greek alphabet.

“I’m a little bit disappointed when I look at the number of percentage of boosted individuals in our communities because it is lower than it probably needs to be,” Antonios said. “We know future variants are coming so we need to be aware that will happen over time.”

To watch the full conversation from the CMO News and Community Conference call, go here.